|
|
Joseph Rayond Stanley Watroba
Gassville, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Joseph Raymond Stanley Watroba of Gassville, Arkansas, will be held at Larry Dean and Patty Sander's cabin in Elizabeth, Arkansas.
Joseph passed away September 19, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 48. He was born January 30, 1971, in Oaklawn, Illinois, the son of Stanley and Karen Evans Watroba. Joseph lived in Gassville since moving from Illinois, in 1989.
Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph (Ashley) Watroba of Orlando, FL and Jesse Watroba of Gassville, AR; brother, Shawn (Melissa) Henry; two sisters, Heidi (Josh) Fewell and Amy (Roland) Hodges of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Karen Schoonveld; granddaughters, Amethyst and Riley; nieces and nephews, Moira, Avery, Pippin, and Asher; and the mother of his children, Bobbie Cockerham of Mountain Home, AR.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Watroba; father-in-law, Larry Sander; and brother, Keith Watroba.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019