Joseph Venezia



Mountain Home - Joseph (Joe) Raymond Venezia, 75, of Mountain Home passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born June 21, 1944 in Connecticut. Joe retired from AT&T after 30 years. He loved traveling, especially the National Parks. He enjoyed game shows, crossword puzzles and always fixing things. Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Krupski and his father, Frank Venezia.



Joe is survived by his partner of 27 years, Linda Hines of Mountain Home and her daughter, Cindy and her husband Paul and their two children, Jon Paul and Victoria Reese; two sons, Chris Venezia and his two children, daughter, Marissa and son, Ethan and their mother Marley of Pottstown, PA; son Jon and wife Carrie and their two sons, Cooper and Luca Venezia of Collegeville, PA; daughter, Brenda Venezia of Pike, NH and many other family and friends.



Joe loved his new church, (C3) Christ Community Church and especially loved his Saturday night supper club and the Reese's.



A Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Christ Community Church on Hwy 201 North in Mountain Home.



Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church, 1605 Hwy 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019