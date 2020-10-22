1/1
Josephine Patricia Chase
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Patricia Chase

Mountain Home - Josephine Patricia Chase of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. She was born March 14, 1936, in Margate, Kent, England, the daughter of Frank Ovenden and Winifred Smith Ovenden. Josephine lived in Mountain Home since moving from United Kingdom in 1980. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had great compassion and enjoyed serving others. This gift served her well during her time working at BRMC and then at the Hospice House. She worked at the Hospice House from it's opening and played a small part in helping the house become a reality in Mountain Home. Josephine is survived by her son, Eric (Barbara) Chase of Mountain Home, AR; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Funeral Services immediately following at 2:00 pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guest book at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved