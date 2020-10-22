Josephine Patricia Chase
Mountain Home - Josephine Patricia Chase of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. She was born March 14, 1936, in Margate, Kent, England, the daughter of Frank Ovenden and Winifred Smith Ovenden. Josephine lived in Mountain Home since moving from United Kingdom in 1980. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had great compassion and enjoyed serving others. This gift served her well during her time working at BRMC and then at the Hospice House. She worked at the Hospice House from it's opening and played a small part in helping the house become a reality in Mountain Home. Josephine is survived by her son, Eric (Barbara) Chase of Mountain Home, AR; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Funeral Services immediately following at 2:00 pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guest book at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.