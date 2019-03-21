Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Resources
Josephine Srbeny

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Mass for Josephine Srbeny of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold, as Celebrant. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be next to her husband, in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Josephine passed away March 15, 2019, in Huntley, Illinois, at the age of 101. She was born March 9, 1918, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Bator. She married James Srbeny on May 11, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, and was an inspector for Sun Beam Appliance Company. Josephine lived in Mountain Home since moving from Illinois, in 1980. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, Bingo, and Casino Trips.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Karen Langner and her husband John of Woodstock, IL; two granddaughters, Samantha (Okie) and Jennifer; one sister, one brother, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 58 years; and several siblings.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
