Joy Holmes
Mountain Home - Joy Holmes of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on November 16, 2020. She resided at Good Samaritan Assisted Living and attended St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She previously went to St. Andrews in Yellville.
She is survived by Lester Holmes, Jr. (Linda) and Becky Shipes (John).
Services will be held out of state. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities in her honor.
Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.