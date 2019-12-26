Joy Huckaba



Mountain Home - Joy May Sanders Huckaba, 82, died peacefully on Christmas Day, 2019, in Cabot, Arkansas, surrounded by her loved ones. Formerly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Joy and her husband, Frank, raised their family there and were active in the local Mtn. Home community for over 50 years.



Joy was born in Flippin, Arkansas, on May 9, 1937, to Clifton "Sap" Sanders and Ivon M. Sanders. She graduated in 1955 from Flippin High School and was Class Valedictorian. In 1959, Joy graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education. She taught music in Springdale, helping to support Frank while he completed law school. She continued her passion for music and education by teaching in Mtn. Home public schools, teaching private piano lessons, and by accompanying multiple church and school musical ensembles. Joy was blessed to be the church pianist for 35 years at First Baptist Church in Mtn. Home. She also loved being a bookkeeper for Dian's Dress Shop.



Joy met the love of her life, Frank, while they were students at the U of A. Married in 1959, she remained devoted to him the rest of her life. They were active in Baptist Student Union and huge Razorback fans. Frank and Joy were on the road often, traveling to support their children's and grandchildren's endeavors. The only thing more important to Joy than her family was her faith in God, as she trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a young girl.



Joy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank; her 3 children, Judge Sandy Huckabee (Holly), Missy Kjorvestad (Pete), and Judge Melanie Martin (David); grandchildren Marley, Lance, Micah, Natalie, Maggie and Katie, and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Sloan.



Visitation will be held at Roller Funeral Home, Mtn. Home, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., followed immediately by the celebration of Joy's life at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Flippin, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church, Mtn. Home.



