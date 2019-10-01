Joyce Ann Flowers White



Mountain Home - Joyce Ann Flowers White, 79, passed away September 29, 2019, in Mountain Home. She was born February 18, 1940, in Forrest City, Arkansas, the daughter of Howard and Pearlie Webb Holman. In 1956, she married J.C. "Buddy" Flowers and together had two children, Billy and Rebecca. Joyce lived in Mountain Home since moving from Forrest City, Arkansas, in 1994. After Buddy passed away in 2000, she married James White on October 10, 2006, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was a member of the Arkana Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting in her younger years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her husband, James White of Mountain Home, AR; son, Billy (Trena) Flowers of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Rebecca (Jay) Broadrick of West Tawakoni, TX; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, J.C. Holman and Charlie Holman. A Funeral Service for Joyce, will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Arkana Baptist Church, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Reverend Keith Byrd officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time, at the church. Graveside Services will be 4:00 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Barnishaw Cemetery, Pine Tree, Arkansas, with Brother Mike Watts officiating, and Dustin Reeves, Justin Reeves, Rustin Reeves, Jason Flowers, Rockie Morrell, and Tyrell Teegarden as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Arkana Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services.