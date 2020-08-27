1/1
Joyce Hicks
Joyce Hicks

Flippin - Joyce (Lute) Hicks, 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went home to be with the LORD on August 24, 2020. Joyce was born on April 19, 1931, in Florence, Arizona, to Henry and Martha Lute and was one of eight children.

Early in their marriage, Joyce and Wes were residents of Manila, Arkansas, until moving to Chicago where Wes soon went to work for General Motors. Joyce and Wes attended Twin Lakes Baptist Church after retiring to Mountain Home from Joliet, Illinois. Joyce loved God and believed in Jesus as her Savior. She enjoyed growing flowers very much and always had beautiful flowerbeds. Joyce enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, music, deer, Scrabble, French fries, and ice tea.

Joyce is the beloved mother of six children - Judi (Jim) Welbaum, of York, South Carolina, Ron (Edna) Hicks of Mountain Home, Steven (Sue) Hicks of Mountain Home, Cathy (Jerry) Hull of Midlothian, Texas, Tim Hicks of Lakeview, Arkansas and Mark (Helen) Hicks of Mountain Home, - and grandmother to 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley E. Hicks, and her brothers and sisters - Eugene, Harold, Glen, Pauline, Elaine, Lois, and Darrell.

A visitation will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home with graveside services to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
