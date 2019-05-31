|
|
Joyce McNair
Bruno - Joyce Sasser McNair of Bruno, Arkansas was born December 1, 1925 at Bruno, Arkansas, the daughter of the late George Dewey Sasser and Fairy Elton Sasser. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She worked for a number of years at the Marbax factory in Gassville. She loved her family, her sewing and creating her artwork.
Mrs. McNair died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living at the age of 93. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hoyt McNair and her brother, L.D. Sasser.
Survivors include her sons Larry (Glynda) McNair of Gassville and Ralph (Evelyn) McNair of Yellville; grandchildren David (Kathy) McNair of Flippin, Corey (Mandy) McNair of Flippin, Leslie (Steven) McDaniel of Cotter; step-grandchildren Charlie (Jessica) Roberts of Bentonville and LeAnn (Darren) Etchison of Springdale; great-grandchildren Andrew McNair, Braiden Dewey, Cade McDaniel, Casey McNair, Douglas McNair and Shelbie McNair.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Roller Burns Chapel in Yellville, Arkansas with Mr. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Bruno Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bruno Cemetery Fund, c/o JoAnn King, 6604 Hwy 125 South, Yellville, Arkansas 72687.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 31, 2019