Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce McNair


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce McNair Obituary
Joyce McNair

Bruno - Joyce Sasser McNair of Bruno, Arkansas was born December 1, 1925 at Bruno, Arkansas, the daughter of the late George Dewey Sasser and Fairy Elton Sasser. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She worked for a number of years at the Marbax factory in Gassville. She loved her family, her sewing and creating her artwork.

Mrs. McNair died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living at the age of 93. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hoyt McNair and her brother, L.D. Sasser.

Survivors include her sons Larry (Glynda) McNair of Gassville and Ralph (Evelyn) McNair of Yellville; grandchildren David (Kathy) McNair of Flippin, Corey (Mandy) McNair of Flippin, Leslie (Steven) McDaniel of Cotter; step-grandchildren Charlie (Jessica) Roberts of Bentonville and LeAnn (Darren) Etchison of Springdale; great-grandchildren Andrew McNair, Braiden Dewey, Cade McDaniel, Casey McNair, Douglas McNair and Shelbie McNair.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Roller Burns Chapel in Yellville, Arkansas with Mr. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Bruno Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Bruno Cemetery Fund, c/o JoAnn King, 6604 Hwy 125 South, Yellville, Arkansas 72687.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now