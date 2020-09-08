Joyce Peterson

1/1
Mountain Home - Joyce Colleen Peterson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 8, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born November 4, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Glenn and Dorothy Wilcox Romine. She married Raymond Peterson on March 29, 1958, in St. Joseph, Michigan. She graduated as a registered nurse from Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor, Michigan and worked in Benton Harbor and Colorado Hospitals. Joyce lived in Lakeview since moving from Denver, Colorado in 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Flippin and was a greeter at the church. In her younger years, she and Raymond were missionaries in Senegal, West Africa. Joyce is survived by her husband, Raymond Peterson of Mountain Home, AR; son, Stephen (Patricia) Peterson, daughter, Deborah (Aaron) Frank and three grandchildren, Vanessa, Emily and Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 9:00 until 10:00 am, at the First Baptist Church of Flippin. A Funeral Service for Joyce will follow at 10:00 am with Reverend Aaron Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Green Burial Section of Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Kindness, Inc. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
