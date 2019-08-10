Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Home, Arkansas - A memorial service for Juanita Edwards Brewer, recently of Millsboro Delaware, formally of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Columbus and Starkville, Mississippi will be at Kirby and Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, Arkansas on Saturday, August 31th, 2019, at 2:00pm.

Juanita passed away June 9th, 2019 in Millsboro DE at the age of 92. She was born June 24th, 1926 in Starkville Mississippi; the daughter of Hugh and Essie Edwards. She married W. C. Brewer on August 6, 1945 in Columbus, Mississippi. She worked as a hairdresser, proudly licensed in four states, and had her own beauty shops in Mesa, Arizona, Mountain Home, Arkansas and Starkville, Mississippi. She lived in Millsboro, Delaware since moving from Mountain Home, Arkansas in 2018; where she longed for a good southern biscuit. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas and enjoyed painting and crafts.

After retirement, Juanita and W.C. traveled to craft shows in Mississippi to show and sell their country crafts, paintings, and handmade wood furniture. She loved canning, fishing, keeping up with current events, was a huge sports fan. Family was the most important thing to Juanita.

She is survived by 2 daughters - Angie Brewer of Lewes, Delaware, Jeanie Brewer Byrd of Erie, Kansas, one son, Steve Brewer, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and a daughter-in-law, Kim Moreira of Lewes, Delaware. She had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great, grandchildren - all whose visits and pictures brought her the most joy in her final days.

Juanita is preceded in death by her husband W.C. Brewer, parents Hugh and Essie Edwards, 4 sisters and 1 brother; and a great granddaughter.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 28, 2019
