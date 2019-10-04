Services
Mountain Home - Mrs. Juanita May Elbrader, 97, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 1, 2019. She was born March 20, 1922 to Fred and Mary Shoemaker in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Juanita was a former weight watcher instructor and she enjoyed tole painting, flower gardening and cooking.

She is survived by two sons, Warren M. Elbrader of Mountain Home and Myron L. Elbrader, of Maine and three grandsons, Brad Elbrader, of Mountain Home, Bryon Elbrader of Maine and Chris Elbrader of Maine.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur M. Elbrader; one son, Terry E. Elbrader and by her parents.

There are no service arrangements at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2019
