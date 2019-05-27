|
|
Juanita Ruth Lewis
Ash Flat - Juanita Ruth Lewis, 89, of Ash Flat, Arkansas, passed away, May 23, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Paducah, Texas on April 1, 1930, daughter of William Edward and Pearl (Foster) Swadley. Juanita spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker. She was united in marriage to James Fred Lewis Sr. on August 3, 1946 in Blytheville, Arkansas. She was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. Juanita loved quilting, flowers and canning.
Juanita is survived by her children Pat Harris of Cotter, Arkansas, Sandra Tooley of Datto, Arkansas, Shirley Kelp of Gepp, Arkansas, James Lewis, Jr. (Victoria) of Gassville, Arkansas, Donna Duncan (Bobby) of Huntsville, Arkansas, Stanley Lewis of Clark Ridge, Arkansas, Steven Lewis of Hardy, Arkansas, Debbie Strain of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Jeanie Yancey (Doug) of Oxford, Arkansas; 29 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and sister Bonnie Reed of Gassville, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Sr.; parents, William and Pearl Swadley; brothers, James Swadley and Bill Swadley; sisters, Fannie Kasinger and Carol Winnett; grandchild, Carrie Strain and great grandchild, Kasandra Story.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at Burk's Chapel Cemetery in Camp, Arkansas with Bro. Arthur Mock officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Doty Family Funeral & Memorial Service Chapel in Horseshoe Bend.
Pallbearers include: Josh Wadkins, Nathan Wadkins, Scott Lewis, Glen Foster, Clayton Foster and Gary Wadkins.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Bobby Duncan Jr., Jason Duncan, Aaron Duncan, Jeremy Harris, Marcus Harris, Amos Harris, Joel Wadkins, Daniel Strain, Samuel Lewis, Andrew Lewis and Seth Lewis.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 27, 2019