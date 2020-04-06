Services Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services 600 Hospital Dr Mountain Home , AR 72653 (870) 425-6978 Resources More Obituaries for Judith Fagan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Ann "Judy" Fagan

Born in Little Rock to the Late Senator Ellis Fagan and Late Alta Lord Fagan on March 20th. She passed away on April 1st at Hospice of the Hills in Harrison, AR. She was a resident of Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.



Judy was a trailblazer and champion for other's needs since the very beginning, traits she learned from her parents, who contributed enormously to Little Rock and the state. During the crisis at Central High, as a senior in high school, she was a political target as her father, Late Senator Ellis Fagan, fought in favor of desegregation. An award-winning documentary by Sandy Hubbard, '"The Lost Year," features her family's involvement in helping to reopen the schools via legislation, as well as "The Women's Emergency Committee To Open Our Schools." In the early 60s, during the time of the Vietnam War, Judy chaired the Arkansas Chapter of Concern for Prisoners of War, Inc.



Before her move to Cotter, AR, she worked at the Little Rock Police Department and in Little Rock's Municipal Court for the Late Judge Allan Dishongh. She initiated the creation of Pulaski County's Juvenile Probation Service and volunteered at Joe McQ's, GYST House, a recovery halfway house.



For the last twenty years until her retirement in 2019, Judy made Baxter County her home. She worked as a Drug and Alcohol Safety Education Specialist, as well as an Anger Management Instructor. Her service work continued up to the end of her abilities. Judy served as President of UCRC, United Community Resource Center, Secretary of the Twin Lakes Chapter of AVCA, Arkansas Volunteer Coordinators Association. Fagan formed a nonprofit organization, Operation CHOICES, for the development of innovative, locally responsive partnerships in community-based settings that provide young people with the best tools possible. She produced and directed "The Last Dance," a prom night drunk-driving car crash re-enactment which grew to a four-county outreach that included public and private sector, and school involvement. As director of Veteran Engagement, Judy coordinated the creation of thousands of Christmas cards by elementary children, delivered to veterans at VA hospitals in three states, including Arkansas. She was active in Rotary and served on the board of Serenity, Inc. Judy received multiple awards for her service, including a Senate Citation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention in high schools. She knew how to bring people and groups together for the better.



Not only did she love serving her fellow humans, but she was also known for her love of animals. She would have had her own zoo if allowed. Some might joke that over the years, she came pretty close. She was an artist, an avid fisherwoman, a good cook, and a gardener. She was loved by many, most notably for her zeal for life and fearless directness. Judy was a mother and grandmother to many outside of her family.



Judy was preceded in death by two brothers, Duval Fagan and Ellis Fagan, III. She is survived by her children; son, Peter H. Hornibrook, II and his fiancé, Katie Doyle; daughter, Holly Hornibrook Krepps, and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Rex French, Noah Krepps, and Sean Doyle-Copell; nephew, Mike Fagan, and wife, Loni; niece, Sissy Fagan Smith, and husband, Kevin; niece, Carolyn Fagan Adams; sister-in-law, Beverly Kidd. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, who are also grounded in service to others.



Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services at 600 Hospital Dr., Mountain Home, AR. 72653 is handling all arrangements.



A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held once public gatherings are available to us again. A follow-up Obituary with those details will be provided at a later date.



Donations/Memorials on her behalf can be made to: The Alpha House, 424 E 7th St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 and/or Serenity, Inc, 1015 Hwy 62 E w, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



