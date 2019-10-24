Services
Flippin, Arkansas - Visitation for Judith Klingberg Lund of Flippin, Arkansas, will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Groton, Connecticut. Judith passed away October 21, 2019, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 76. She was born August 5, 1943, in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of George Henry Klingberg and Lillian Rose Marie Sandell Klingberg. Judith lived in Flippin since moving from Arizona in 2006. She was a member of the Rae Valley Baptist Church and she enjoyed painting, singing, drawing, showing golden retrievers at dog shows, hunting, and spending time outdoors. Judith is survived by her daughter, Birgitta Anderson of Phoenix, AZ; and a grandson, Erik Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
