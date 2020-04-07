Services
Lakeview - A Memorial Service for Judith "Judy" Kheryl Balcom of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be held at a later date. Judy passed away March 28, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. She was born October 6, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska. After meeting on a blind date, she married the love of her life, her soul mate and best friend Terry Balcom on October 6th, 1966 in Cozad, Nebraska. Judy worked as a teacher, home maker, and retired from UNK as the Geography department secretary. She was most proud of being a Professional Grandma. Judy and Terry moved to Lakeview from Kearney, Nebraska. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. She was an avid knitter with her Dam Knitters family. She loved reading, cooking, and sharing her love of cooking shows and crafting with her grandkids. Judy is survived by her husband, Terry Balcom of Lakeview, AR; son, Jason Balcom and fiance Jill Cockson of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Sarah Balcom of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Rieley and Kellen Kowalski; and her mother Mildred Shuford of Charlotte, NC. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Flippin, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Terry Balcom, 4020 Lenox Ave., Lincoln, NE 68510. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 30, 2020
