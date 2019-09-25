|
|
Judy Conner
Gassville - Judy "Maxine" Conner, 74, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Maxine was born May 15, 1945, in Gassville, Arkansas to Henry Edward and Sallie May (Davis) Carson. She grew up with her best friend Melvin Lee Conner, whom she married on April 23, 1966, in Gassville. She gave Melvin 5 of the best children in the world. She was famous for her homemade biscuits, that could not be matched, and her cherry pie. Maxine loved home gatherings and holidays, because all the family would be together. Spending time with her children and grandkids was the highlight of her life. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Melvin Lee Conne; 2 sons, Timothy Darren and Larry Allen (Melisa) Conner of Gassville, Arkansas; 2 daughters, Sheila Elaine Conner and Rebecca Mae (Jay) Harris of Mountain Home, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Geneva (John) Caststeel of Gassville, Arkansas and Joyce Chapman of Summit, Arkansas.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Lee Conner; 1 grandson and 2 brothers.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, in Monkey Run, Arkansas.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019