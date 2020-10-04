Judy Gwen Massey
Jonesboro - Judy Gwen Massey, 69, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House. She was born January 4, 1951, to the late Howard and Gladys Kemp in Gassville, Arkansas. Judy enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family - especially her grandchildren and granddogs.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Gladys; her loving husband, Jewel Massey; brothers, Albert Kemp, H.J. Kemp, Bill Kemp, and Austin Kemp; and sister, Eva Firestone.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Misty (John Jr.) Layman; grandchildren, Jada Layman, Jackson Layman, Michael Layman, and Mitchell Layman; great grandchildren, Nash Layman and Riley Layman; brothers, Raymond Kemp, Richard (Rebecca) Kemp, and twin brother, Jim (Barb) Kemp; and sisters, Conita Quick, Elaine (Samuel) Hale, and Diana (Ned) Anderson.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Tucker Cemetery in Gassville.
All attendees must provide and wear masks during the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Judy's honor to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, https://www.stbernards.info/foundation/donations
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
