Viola - Judy Kay James, 71 of Viola, Arkansas, departed this life peacefully at her home in Viola on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the middle child of three children born to James R and Majoria F (Sutton) DeShazo on February 11, 1948, in West Plains, MO. She married Jerry James of Elizabeth of July 8, 1963 and to this union, one child was born.

Judy's family meant everything to her. Her husband Jerry, daughter Cindy, granddaughter Haley, and great granddaughter Gwendolyn knew they were loved and very well cared for. She is preceded in passing by her parents, James R and Majoria F DeShazo, and her husband, Jerry James, all of Viola.

Judy leaves to enjoy her memory: her daughter, Cindy Humphries of Viola; her granddaughter, Haley Mace of Viola; and her great granddaughter, Gwendolyn Gessner of Viola. She is also survived by two brothers, Ed DeShazo, and sister in law Velisa of Horseshoe Bend, and Tommy DeShazo of San Diego, CA. Additionally, Judy is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Her affection for her family and friends will be missed by all.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Viola Cemetery Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @www.barkerfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 16, 2019
