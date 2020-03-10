Judy Kilhullen



Mountain Home - A Graveside Funeral Service for Judy Kilhullen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:30 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Judy passed away March 9, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. She was born May 30, 1938, in Dumas, Arkansas, the daughter of Dan and Emma Carter Butler. She married Vincent Kilhullen on January 30, 1994, in Dallas, Texas, and was a x-ray tech. Judy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Alaska in 2000. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Judy is survived by her husband, Vincent Kilhullen of Mountain Home, AR; three sons, Will Thomas, Wendell Thomas, and Blake Thomas; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sons, Craig and Brian Thomas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020