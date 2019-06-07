Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCabe Park
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Wilson


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Wilson Obituary
Julia Wilson

Cotter - Julia Ann Roberts Wilson, 51, of Cotter passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Cotter. She was born July 4, 1967 in Mountain Home to Carl and Ilene (Rowden) Roberts. Julia married the love of her life, Christopher Wilson on February 21, 2014 in Gassville. She was a proud mother of her two daughters. Julia is preceded in passing by her mother, Ilene Roberts; a set of twins and three sets of grandparents.

Julia is survived by her husband, Christopher Wilson of Cotter; two daughters, Amber Ilene Roberts and Shelby Lynn Roberts; her father and step mother, Carl and Bonnie Roberts; two brothers, Thomas (Mariah) Roberts of Gassville and Allen (Jessica) Roberts of Calico Rock; a sister, Elizabeth (Cleveland) Kennedy of Mountain Home; a sister-in-law, Erin (Chris) Moreau of Bossier City, Louisiana; three nephews, Dominick, Anthony and Vinny; two nieces, Cheyenne and Mickayla; a great nephew, Xander Kennedy and many more extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the McCabe Park in Mountain Home.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now