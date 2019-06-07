Julia Wilson



Cotter - Julia Ann Roberts Wilson, 51, of Cotter passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Cotter. She was born July 4, 1967 in Mountain Home to Carl and Ilene (Rowden) Roberts. Julia married the love of her life, Christopher Wilson on February 21, 2014 in Gassville. She was a proud mother of her two daughters. Julia is preceded in passing by her mother, Ilene Roberts; a set of twins and three sets of grandparents.



Julia is survived by her husband, Christopher Wilson of Cotter; two daughters, Amber Ilene Roberts and Shelby Lynn Roberts; her father and step mother, Carl and Bonnie Roberts; two brothers, Thomas (Mariah) Roberts of Gassville and Allen (Jessica) Roberts of Calico Rock; a sister, Elizabeth (Cleveland) Kennedy of Mountain Home; a sister-in-law, Erin (Chris) Moreau of Bossier City, Louisiana; three nephews, Dominick, Anthony and Vinny; two nieces, Cheyenne and Mickayla; a great nephew, Xander Kennedy and many more extended family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the McCabe Park in Mountain Home.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 7, 2019