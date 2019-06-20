Julianna Elizabeth Bazor



Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Julianna Elizabeth Bazor of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mountain Home First Assembly of God Church, with Pastor Josh Beers officiating.



Julie passed away June 18, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 71. She was born October 14, 1947, in Geneseo, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Betty Lock Swayze. Julie lived in Mountain Home for 25 years, moving from Illinois. She enjoyed attending her church, helping friends and family and volunteering in the community at the Mountain Home Christian Clinic.



Julie is survived by her son, Daniel Bazor, two daughters, Joanna Flores and Dana Canon, brother, Ronald Swayze, three sisters, Diane Mulkey, of Mountain Home, AR, Janet Gasaway and Frieda Campbell, several nieces and nephews, with Teresa Grigg, Jennifer Mayo and Steven O'Neil all of the Mountain Home community and four grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorials may be made to Mountain Home First Assembly of God Missions and Outreach at www.mh1ag.church.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.