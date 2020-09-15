1/1
Justin "Travis" Landreth
Justin "Travis" Landreth

Mountain Home - Justin "Travis" Landreth, 50, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born August 5, 1970 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to the late Jerry and Diane (Glover) Landreth. Travis loved shooting guns and spending time with his grandchildren and the rest of his family. He also enjoyed his job being on the road as a truck driver. The family would like to thank Ron and everyone at Buchanan Hauling and Trucking for helping bring Travis back home. Travis is preceded in death by his parents.

Travis is survived by a son, Tyler (Debra) Landreth of Caulfield, Missouri; a brother, Jerry Landreth of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a sister, Lorena (Dale) Riddle of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Jarrett and Jaiclyn Landreth of Caulfield, Missouri and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Landreth Family Memorial Fund at First Security Bank downtown office or by mail at P.O. box 1906, Mountain Home, AR 72654.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
