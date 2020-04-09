Services
Karen Baumunk

Karen Baumunk

Elizabeth - Mrs. Karen Kay Baumunk, 80, of Elizabeth, Arkansas passed away Thursday, April 09, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born January 10, 1940 in Polk City, Iowa to Charles and Viola (Faulkner) Blake.

Karen is survived by her husband of 59 years Jim Baumunk of the home, daughter Kelli Schmidt of Mountain Home; son Jim (Becky) Baumunk of Geep, Arkansas; sister Sonja (Larry) Perkins of Laurens, Iowa; 4 grandchildren: Kyle, Teegan, Amber (Coy), and Blake; 3 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Brantley, and Bree, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Steven Schmidt, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to current circumstance, arrangements are being announced by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
