Karen Behnke
Lakeview - Karen Rae Behnke, 78, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 8,2020, in Searcy, Arkansas. She was born on July 7, 1942, to Raymond and Dorothy (Anderson) Hyatt in La Salle, Illinois.
Karen attended Ladd Community Consolidated Grade School, Hall Township High School, East Aurora High School and Copley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She married Robert Dale Behnke in 1968. Karen and Robert lived in Montgomery, IL until 1987 then they moved to Naples, FL where they spent 18 yrs before moving to Lakeview, Arkansas. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, tennis, travelling and digital photography. She especially enjoyed taking pictures of the many birds in her yard and of her dogs,Bella and Molly. She worked as an R.N. until 1999.
She is survived by one son, Patrick Alan Behnke (Shantell) from St. Peters, MO; step children: Richard Behnke from Chillicothe, MO, Steven Behnke (Dawn) from Aurora, IL, Dennis Behnke from Yellville, AR, Cynthia McCoy (Bobby) from Aurora, IL., Andrew Behnke from St. Louis, MO and by 18 step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Hyatt.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.