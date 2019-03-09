Karen Luann Grothaus



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Karen Luann Grothaus of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Karen passed away March 7, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. She was born September 4, 1942, in Raymond, Minnesota, the daughter of Dick and Elvina Van den Einde Raske. She married Craig Grothaus on December 24, 1973, in National City, California. Karen lived in Mountain Home since moving from St. Charles, Illinois, in 2000. She loved to play Bingo and go square dancing.



Karen is survived by her son, Timothy J. (Toni) Grothaus of Ft. Myers, FL; daughter, Mardell Rose of Clarksville, TN; sister, Muriel Meyer of New Hampton, IA; brother, Arthur (Beverly) Raske of Wentzville, MO; four grandchildren, Nichole Grothaus of Fort Myers, FL, Elizabeth McDonald of Clarksville, TN, Anthony Downing of Clarksville, TN, and Madeline (Johnny) Tatom of ElPaso, TX; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Gerald Raske and Vernon Raske; and sister, Evelyn Brower.



Memorials may be made to .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.