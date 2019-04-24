Karen Tyndorf



Mountain Home - Mountain Home, Arkansas - Karen Louise Tyndorf nee Wheeler was born November 30, 1942, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Jess and Helen (Ball) Wheeler and passed away April 18, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 76.



Karen graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1960 and had a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University. She worked at Inland Steel, was an elementary teacher in Northwest Indiana and managed Fabric World in Merrillville, Indiana. The better part of her career was spent at Methodist Hospitals of Gary, Indiana, as Director of Human Resources, HR Assistant Vice President and later as an Independent Consultant to the hospital. After moving to Missouri, she worked at SCOCOG, then returning to Education, Karen worked at Mountain View Birch Tree R-III School District in Home Ec., Special Ed and Food Services. Always industrious, she was even self-employed for a period of time. Once she and the Love of Her Life, Wally, relocated to Arkansas, Karen was an office manager at Professional Sales & Rental in Mountain Home. She also did HR at Ultimate Auto Group in Mountain Home and Whisper Creek Log Homes in Midway. After retiring she was a paralegal at Cooper Bayless in Mountain Home.



Karen was a Girl Scout, a cheerleader, a Past Honored Queen of the International Order of Job's Daughters. She was a Member of Tri Kappa Sorority and Past President of the IUN Alumni Association. Karen served as Secretary and President of the Mountain View Women's Chamber of Commerce. She served on the Board of Trustees of the Mountain View Public Library. She collected angels, was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, Facebook and keeping in touch with her multitude of friends and family. Karen and Wally maintained close ties with family and friends in Northwest Indiana, making countless trips back home over the years. Karen made friends for life. Whether you met her when she was 5 or 75 she took you into her fold and held on with all of her heart!



Karen is preceded in death by her Parents, Jess Wheeler, Helen Horvath and Daddy, Cy Horvath. Also, by her Sister, Jackie Pacurar, Nephew, Brian Vana, Niece/Goddaughter, Lauri Rymarczyk, and Grandson, Jesse Sims. Karen is survived by her adoring Husband, Wally Tyndorf; Brother, Neal (Eileen) Wheeler; Sisters, Kathy Horvath Coslet and Deborah Wheeler (Fred) Stapleton; Daughters, Kelley Svenningsen (Judson) Strain and Julie Tyndorf (Dale) Weaver; Grandchildren, Hailey (Grant) Schwingle, Aaron (Melissa) Shaw, Tristan, Teagan and Dylon Weaver, Amanda (Frank) Edwards, Andrew (Crystal) Edwards, Casey Edwards, Tyler (Tiffany) Weaver, Todd (Heather) Weaver, Janna, Nathan and Demetra Strain; Great Grandchildren, Garrett, Easton, Cason, Lukas, Ansleigh, Carli, Treager and Ashlynn; Beloved Cousin, Greer Ellenberger (Bob) Jones; Lifelong Friend, Roberta Culver Wells and many beloved Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.



Funeral Mass to be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mountain Home, AR 72653. Visitation with the Family will be at 10 AM with a Mass following at 11 AM. A Memorial service will also be held on May 22, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Visitation with the Family will be at 10 AM with a Memorial Service following at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , St. Louis, 4215 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108 or Online: https://www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/st-louis.html and click on the Red DONATE TO ST. LOUIS box.



Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary