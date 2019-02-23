|
Karldon Hudson
Flippin, Arkansas - Karldon Gene Hudson, age 77, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home.
Karldon was born September 14, 1941 in Georges Creek in Yellville, Arkansas to the late Ira Albert and Gladys Margaret Burks Hudson. A lifelong resident of Marion County, Karldon was a 1960 graduate of Flippin High School where he had played basketball and baseball. He joined the Army National Guard in 1960, after high school graduation. He married Coyla Dell Short September 1, 1963. Karldon was an avid fan of Flippin sports as well as a Razorback basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He coached PeeWee basketball for Flippin for 20 years, and was a volunteer baseball coach for 12 years. He was a member of Flippin Christian Church where he had previously served as a deacon. He was retired owner/operator of Hudson Backhoe and Hauling. He enjoyed trading cars and tractors, and like to watch old Hopalong Cassidy and Roy Rogers western movies. Karldon was a true family man who cherished time with his family and friends.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Coyla Short Hudson, of the home; his son Kelvin Brent Hudson and his wife, Holly, of Flippin, Arkansas; his daughter Gina Laurice Riggs and her husband, Steve of Flippin, Arkansas; one brother Tony Clay Hudson of Flippin, Arkansas; one sister-in-law Rose Hudson of Flippin, Arkansas; four grandchildren: Kalen Hudson, Corrina Riggs, Hannah Davis, and Trevan Hudson; nieces: Dana Warren, Chasadee Weaver, Crystal Simmons, Amy Hardin, Emily Dykstra; nephews: Brandon Hudson, Heath Hudson, Kazzlee Hudson, Jeffrey Kilgore, Devin Kilgore, Stephen Short, and Christopher Short.
He was preceded in death by his parents: his maternal grandparents: Claude and Burlie Burks, his paternal grandparents: James and Terissa Hudson; his brother Karl Lee Hudson; and his sister Nina Gail Bohannon.
Visitation for Mr. Hudson will be 2:00 - 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Flippin Christian Church, Flippin, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Flippin Christian Church in Flippin, Arkansas with Bro. Jack Jefferson and Bill Joiner officiating.
Interment will follow at Flippin, Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Heath Hudson, Kazzlee Hudson, Brandon Hudson, Mike Martin, Jeff Albee, Stephen Short, and Michael Stoner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Burness "Nubbin" Stoner, Charles Martin, Ronnie Erwin, James Gale Hudson, Ronald Hudson, Dane Hudson, and J.J. Hudson.
Memorials may be made to Flippin School Athletics Program, 210 Alford St., Flippin, AR 726334; or to Flippin Christian Church, PO Box 88, Flippin, AR 72634.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019