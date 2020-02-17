|
Katherine Jean Pederson
Lead Hill - Katherine Jean Pederson, of Lead Hill, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78.
She was born at Fresno, California on July 12, 1941, to parents, William Howard Sailors and Tomma Jean (Cox) Sailors. She was a homemaker and a resident of Lead Hill for the past 22 years, moving from San Jose, California.
Kay was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and several quilting clubs. She loved giving away the beautiful quilts she made. In addition to quilting, she was a super cook. Kay was loving, generous and very attentive to the needs of others. Her kids and grandkids were her world.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Howard Sailors, Jr.
Kay is survived by her husband of 57 years, Floyd Pederson of the home; five sons, Tom of Nevada, Brent of Mountain Home, Michael of Texas, Lawrence of Seattle and Scott of Lead Hill; two daughters, Janet Sullivan of California and Julie Pederson of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Michael Sailors of Fresno, CA and Ben Sailors of Falls City, NE; a sister, Fran McGee of Harrison; 27 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 272 Valley View Church Road in Harrison with Bishop Barry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill.
Visitation will be from 9-10 AM on Wednesday prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers are Brent Pederson, Michael Pederson, Lawrence Pederson, Scott Pederson, Zachary Pederson and Andrew Pederson.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. On-line condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com
