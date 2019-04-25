Kathleen Marjorie Thompson



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Kathleen Marjorie Thompson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Cranfield Campground Pavilion One, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating.



Kathleen passed away April 18, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born November 30, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Epp and Marjorie Vorheese Roller. She worked as a caregiver and lived in Mountain Home since moving from Kansas City in 1996. Kathleen loved her family and friends with warmth and devotion. To her core, she was compassionate, loving and giving.



Kathleen is survived by her brother, Johny Roller of Bronx, NY; sister, Leslie Rasmussen of Branson, MO; brother, Phillip Roller of Osceola, MO; her heart sister, Sandra Katherman of Rotunda West, FL; nieces and nephews, Jamie Rasmussen of Wildwood, MO; Joshua Rasmussen of Branson, MO; Jonathan Rasmussen of Branson, MO; Cynthia Cook of Washington, DC; great-nieces and nephews, Lillian Rasmussen, Jocelyn Rasmussen, Addelyn Rasmussen, Isaiah Rasmussen, Gabriel Combs and beloved cousin, Deborah McPherson of Kansas City, MO; God-children, Annessia Powell, Pamela Martin, Shannon Durham, Mary Kreissler and all of their children.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and Rex Roller.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.