Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cranfield Campground Pavilion One
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marjorie Thompson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Marjorie Thompson Obituary
Kathleen Marjorie Thompson

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Kathleen Marjorie Thompson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Cranfield Campground Pavilion One, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating.

Kathleen passed away April 18, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born November 30, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Epp and Marjorie Vorheese Roller. She worked as a caregiver and lived in Mountain Home since moving from Kansas City in 1996. Kathleen loved her family and friends with warmth and devotion. To her core, she was compassionate, loving and giving.

Kathleen is survived by her brother, Johny Roller of Bronx, NY; sister, Leslie Rasmussen of Branson, MO; brother, Phillip Roller of Osceola, MO; her heart sister, Sandra Katherman of Rotunda West, FL; nieces and nephews, Jamie Rasmussen of Wildwood, MO; Joshua Rasmussen of Branson, MO; Jonathan Rasmussen of Branson, MO; Cynthia Cook of Washington, DC; great-nieces and nephews, Lillian Rasmussen, Jocelyn Rasmussen, Addelyn Rasmussen, Isaiah Rasmussen, Gabriel Combs and beloved cousin, Deborah McPherson of Kansas City, MO; God-children, Annessia Powell, Pamela Martin, Shannon Durham, Mary Kreissler and all of their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and Rex Roller.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now