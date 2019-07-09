Kathryn "Kay" Pepper



Cotter - Funeral Services for Kathryn "Kay" Virginia Pepper of Cotter, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Twin Lakes Baptist Church, with Dr. Sam Bailey officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Twin Lakes Baptist Church.



Kay passed away July 6, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born March 7, 1937, in Ravenden Springs, AR, the daughter of Virgil and Zula Cooper Miller. She married Jack Pepper on June 25, 1955, in Hernando, MS. Kay lived in Cotter since moving from Memphis, TN in 1992. She was a member of the Twin Lakes Baptist Church. She loved people and was a hospitality extraordinaire. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, sewing and crafts. Before moving here from the Memphis area she was the church secretary at Broadway Baptist Church. She was Pastor's Administrator at Boulevard Baptist Church where she also served along side her husband, Jack, as Senior Adult Ministers. After moving to Cotter, she was a Senior Adult Minister at Twin Lakes Baptist Church with her husband, Jack.



Kay is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Jack Pepper of Cotter, AR, daughter, Kathy (Bobby) Mason of Highland Village, TX, son, Jackie (Cynthia) Pepper of Cordova, TN, six grandchildren, Alisha (Jeff) Brannan, Taylor (Christa) Mason, Cody Pepper, Micah (Joey) Woodruff, Hannah (Joshua) McClain, Morgen Pepper, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Steve Pepper and two sisters, Nina Bickers and Bernice McMurty.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR, with Taylor Mason, Cody Pepper, Jeff Brannan, Joey Woodruff, Hunter Mason and Joshua McClain as pallbearers.



Memorials may be made to the Senior Adult Ministry at Twin Lakes Baptist Church 2645 Hwy 62 West, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 9 to July 10, 2019