Kathryn Underwwod
Kathryn Underwwod

Salesville - Kathryn "Katie" E. Underwood passed away July 10, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 57. Katie was the daughter of Dolphus W. West and Bonnie Kathryn Hill. She is preceded in death by her father, grandparents, Uncle Pete and Aunt Becky. Surviving relatives include her mother, Bonnie; son, Justin (Jennifer); granddaughter, Oakleigh; grandson, Zane; brother, John West; niece, Tara West; nephew, Cody West, and close friends Marcia and Denise.

Opie, Katie's dog will miss his mamma tremendously. Katie was interested in rescuing animals and enjoyed the work the Humane Society did for pets. Along with loving her dog Opie, Katie was a superb chef and her family and friends enjoyed her great cooking skills.

Services will be private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR-201, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

An online guestbook and obituary are at connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
