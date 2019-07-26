|
Kay Wood
Flippin - Kay (Kirkland) Wood, age 76, of Flippin passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Flippin, Arkansas surrounded by her beloved family. She was born July 11, 1943 in Fairview, Arkansas to Floyd and Myrtle (Swan) Kirkland and lived her whole life in Marion County.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Her husband, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were what her world revolved around . Kay worked as the secretary for Flippin Public Schools for a few years after she graduated before going to work at the Mar-Bax Shirt Factory, where she worked for 20 years. She then went to work with her sister Nina at Ranger Boats where she was employed for over 40 years until she suffered a stroke in January of 2017. She loved to sew, crochet, cook, and make jelly. But her favorite hobby was watching all of her kids play sports and spoiling babies!
Kay is survived by her husband of 57 years Harold (Bo) Wood and daughter Tammy Wood of the home, her sister and Brother-in-love Nina and Forrest Wood of Flippin, her daughter and Son-In-Love, Kimmy and Marc Butcher of Flippin, her Son and Daughter-in-Love Wayne and Patty Wood of Flippin. Five grandchildren, Stehvin Butcher and his wife Holly, Colbie Butcher and his Wife Amy, Hannah (Butcher) Holtby and her husband Allen, Kaylee Wood and Karlee Wood all of Flippin and 3 Great-Grandchildren, Kinsley Kay Butcher, Presley Jean Butcher, Karter Rose Meachum, and 2 more on the way, all of Flippin. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, honorary kids and family, friends, co-workers, and a business "family" who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers J.W. and Corlis Kirkland, her sisters Betty Wilson and Velma Madonia and 2 infant sisters, Ivy Jean Kirkland and Glenda Arlene Kirkland.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday July 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, July 26th at the First Baptist Church in Flippin with Bro. Jack Jefferson officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Flippin.
Pallbearers will be Marc Butcher, Stehvin Butcher, Colbie Butcher, Allen Holtby, Kevin Eastwold, Ryan Eastwold, Dave Crisenberry, and Bud Leininger.
Honorary pallbearers will be Forrest Wood, Greg Hopper, Roger Tilley, Curt Bryant, John Briggs, and Len Baledge.
Although we are grieving, we take comfort knowing she is no longer in pain and is now reunited with her beloved parents, siblings and friends who have gone on before her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kay Wood Memorial Scholarship Fund at Flippin Public School or to Hospice of the Ozarks in her honor.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 26, 2019