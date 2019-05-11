Keith Baker



Mountain Home - Keith Eugene Baker, 87, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born October 25, 1931 in Estherville, Iowa to the late Everett and Ruby (Davis) Baker. Keith was a United States Army veteran that loved pheasant hunting, fishing, golfing, teaching and coaching. He was an active member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. His family is thankful that he had only a short struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Keith is preceded in passing by his parents; wife, Marilyn Baker; a daughter, Linda Patton; a brother and a sister.



Keith is survived by his son, Mike Baker of Mountain Home, Arkansas and three brothers, Donald Baker of Houston, Texas, and Herb and Allen Baker, both of Los Angeles, California.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



