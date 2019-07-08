Kenneth Canaday



Bull Shoals - Kenneth M. Canaday, 98, of Bull Shoals, passed away June 18, 2019 at his home.



He was born on May 4, 1921 in Morris, Illinois to Ray and Leona (Palmer) Canaday.



He attended Morris Public Schools (class of 1939) and Illinois Wesleyan College. In 1941 he married Ruth Graham, also of Morris.



Ken served During World War II in the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corp. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Before and after the War he was employed by Morris Paper Mills until 1960, when he relocated to Plainfield, Illinois as General Manager of Illinois Box and Crate Co. Ken was named in "Who's Who in the Midwest" as a noted Industrialist.



Kenneth Canaday was a Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Morris, a 32nd Degree Mason, and past Master of the Morris Masonic Lodge. He was a Shriner for 64 years, and Lifetime Member of the VFW. He was an avid golfer, and loved to hunt and fish. In 1985 Ken and Ruth retired to Bull Shoals.



He is survived by three sons; Jim, of Bull Shoals, Ray, of Bull Shoals and Brett, of Snellville, Georgia; one sister, Fae; 6 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great, Great, Grandchildren. Ken is preceded in death by his wife and parents.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Bull Shoals VFW, with a luncheon and get-together immediately following.



Donations can be made to VFW's Veteran's Relief Fund.



A Graveside Service will be held at the Morris Evergreen Cemetery in Morris, Illinois, at a later date.



For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 8, 2019