Kenneth Crosby
Mountain Home - Kenneth R. Crosby of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 17, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was born August 6, 1935, in Paris, Arkansas, the son of Preston and Velma Highfield Crosby. He married Reba Bradley on February 21, 1957, in Fremont, California and worked as a truck driver. Kenneth lived in Mountain Home since moving from California, in 1969. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Reba Crosby of Mountain Home, AR; son, Keith (Cheryl) Crosby of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Karen (Steve) Fouts of Mountain Home, AR; four grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Armbrust, Dan (Kaley) Fouts, Kelli Fouts, and Kayleigh Evans; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.