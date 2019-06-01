Kenneth Huseby



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Mass for Kenneth S. Huseby of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold, as Celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm.



Kenneth passed away May 29, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 83. He was born October 20, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Stanford and Evelyn Wanat Huseby. He married Susan Mellon on May 6, 1971, in Chicago, Illinois and was a Union Organizer for the UFCW Local 1540. Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran. Kenneth lived in Mountain Home since moving from Buffalo Grove, Illinois, in 1993. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Kenneth loved to go on cruises with his wife. He enjoyed golfing, painting, going to the movies, and loved the Chicago Bears.



Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Amy Huseby of Mountain Home, AR and son, Kevin (Michele Myzia) Huseby of Pueblo, CO.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 Honor Guard.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 1 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary