Kenneth Morisse

Kenneth MorisseMountain Home - Mr. Kenneth Allen Morisse, age 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with the lord and was reunited with his beloved wife, Virginia, on October 15, 2020. He was born to parents Clarence and Elinore (Jokinen) Morisse on January 19, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Kenneth is survived by his brother, Tom Morisse of Saint Francis, Wisconsin; a close, special friend, Sharon Clark; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents; and sister, Carol Liederbach.Kenneth was a faithful member of Twin Lakes Baptist Church with a tremendous testimony of his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was also a devoted Green Bay Packers fan; he never missed a game. Ken was a jokester and loved to share jokes with his friends. A saying that Ken was known for was his response when someone would ask how he was doing, which was, "I'm great, but I am going to get better." Those who knew him are certain that he is definitely doing better now that he is with his wife and the Lord.