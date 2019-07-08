Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Schuerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Schuerman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Schuerman Obituary
Kenneth Schuerman

Mountain Home - Mr. Kenneth R. Schuerman, age 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Kenneth was born to parents John Henry and Cora Marie (Kilgore) Schuerman in Wagoner, Oklahoma on June 8, 1937.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Joycelyn, on June 4, 1969, and had three beautiful children. As a family, they spent their lives traveling and seeing the world because of Kenneth's career. He was a Civil Engineer for Kaiser Engineers for 37 years, after which he retired. Kenneth had a passion for the outdoors, for he loved to fish, hunt, camp, and travel. Kenneth's family meant the world to him, and he loved to spend every moment he could with them. He had a love for the bible, which he was all the time reading. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived in death by his wife, Joycelyn Schuerman, of 50 years, of Mountain Home; two sons, Troy (Mandy) Hawkshead of Minnesota, Corey Schuerman of Florida; two brothers, Harold (Althea) Schuerman of Idaho, Jon (Linda) Schuerman of Georgia; one sister, Melinda (Larry) Fosse of Ohio; four grandchildren, Ellie, Anna, Ashley, and Luke Hawkshead; and a host of nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Craig Schuerman.

A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with Father Norbert officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now