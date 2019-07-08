Kenneth Schuerman



Mountain Home - Mr. Kenneth R. Schuerman, age 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Kenneth was born to parents John Henry and Cora Marie (Kilgore) Schuerman in Wagoner, Oklahoma on June 8, 1937.



Kenneth married the love of his life, Joycelyn, on June 4, 1969, and had three beautiful children. As a family, they spent their lives traveling and seeing the world because of Kenneth's career. He was a Civil Engineer for Kaiser Engineers for 37 years, after which he retired. Kenneth had a passion for the outdoors, for he loved to fish, hunt, camp, and travel. Kenneth's family meant the world to him, and he loved to spend every moment he could with them. He had a love for the bible, which he was all the time reading. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.



He is survived in death by his wife, Joycelyn Schuerman, of 50 years, of Mountain Home; two sons, Troy (Mandy) Hawkshead of Minnesota, Corey Schuerman of Florida; two brothers, Harold (Althea) Schuerman of Idaho, Jon (Linda) Schuerman of Georgia; one sister, Melinda (Larry) Fosse of Ohio; four grandchildren, Ellie, Anna, Ashley, and Luke Hawkshead; and a host of nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Craig Schuerman.



A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with Father Norbert officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 8 to July 9, 2019