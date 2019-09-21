|
Kenneth (Ken) Wayne Sloan
Mountain Home - Kenneth (Ken) Wayne Sloan passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born December 26, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri to Rev. Wilbert James and Opal Fay (Manes) Sloan. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1951 to 1954, stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.
Ken and his wife Theresa (Hohlfeld) moved from their home in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Mountain Home, Arkansas. Together they enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle and their social time at the local Moose Lodge #1953. They both loved boating and fishing on Norfork Lake and shared the experience with their children and grandchildren during their many visits over the years. Ken is survived by his children: Steven Sloan and wife Frances of Polk City, Iowa, Robert Sloan and wife Lisa of Mill Creek, Washington, David Sloan and wife Cindy of Houston, Texas and daughter Susan Sloan and husband Ronald Lacey of Shell Beach, California. He is also survived by step-daughters: Christine Heth of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cynthia Marsh of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Connie and husband Jim Molbeck of Racine, Wisconsin and Cheri Doctor of Waterloo, Iowa. Ken will also be remembered by his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. There will be no funeral services. However several of Ken and Theresa's survivors plan to meet in Mountain Home at a later date to spread their ashes together.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 21, 2019