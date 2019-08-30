Keven Wayne Cotter



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Kevin Wayne Cotter of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Monday, September 2, 2019, at Real Life Church, with Pastor Vince Daniel officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 3:00 pm at the church with family receiving friends from 2:00 pm until time of service.



Kevin left his earthly home on August 27, 2019. He was born October 28, 1975, in Mountain Home, Arkansas the son of Forrest and Ivadel Waire Cotter. He graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1994. Kevin married Misti Sims on November 8, 2014, in Mountain Home.



Kevin served 6 years in the United States Air Force and was a personal trainer at WestStar Fitness. His passions in this life included his family, friends, personal training, scary movies, encouraging people, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and his relationship with the Lord. He was not only a member at Real Life Church, but also played the drums on the worship team. When Kevin was around, you could be sure that memories would be made, people would be laughing, and there would be sweet high-fives for everyone. In his short life his impact was exponential. From his love of our country to his love of food, he will forever live on in our memories. We look forward to the day we will all meet again in the sweet by and by.



Kevin is survived by his wife, Misti, of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Austin Cotter of Tulsa, OK and Kaleb Cotter (Lauren) of Springdale, AR; two daughters, Kytalin and Khloe Cotter of Mountain Home, AR; parents, Forrest and Ivadel Cotter of Mountain Home, AR; sister Vanessa Peglar (Joey) of Mountain Home, AR; nephews, Easton, Riley, Jace, and Jaxson Peglar and nephews, Payton Barnett, Littlepage Sims, and Laddie Sims.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bob Davis Veterans' Center, 421 East 9th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Mission 22, www.mission22.com/contribute.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019