Kevin R. Smith



Sherwood - Kevin R. Smith, age 50 of Sherwood, Arkansas passed away at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 24, 1970. Kevin was employed by Cameron of Little Rock, a Schlumberger Co., and was previously an employee of Navistar IC Bus Co. in Conway. Kevin was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan, hunter, beekeeper and trapper. He always looked forward to fall and winter because he loved to hunt deer, ducks and geese with his Dad and Son. He was a member of the Butler Hunting Club, in Bodcaw, Arkansas. He was king of the grill and loved to show off his BBQ skills. He was never seen without his Lab, SY, by his side. Kevin had a huge heart and was never afraid to openly express his love for his family and friends. He always ended a visit or phone call saying "Love ya man, be good". He was preceded in death by his mother Janice K. (Markle) Daniel, previously of North Little Rock. He is survived by his father Keith Smith and stepmother Pat Smith of North Little Rock; a son, Bryar Smith and wife, Morgan of Sherwood; two brothers Dustin Daniel and wife, Amy and their two children of Cabot, and Russell Daniel and wife, Jamie and their four children of Bentonville, along with numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. His remains will be cremated and a memorial service is to be announced at a later date.









