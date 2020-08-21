1/1
Kevin R. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin R. Smith

Sherwood - Kevin R. Smith, age 50 of Sherwood, Arkansas passed away at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 24, 1970. Kevin was employed by Cameron of Little Rock, a Schlumberger Co., and was previously an employee of Navistar IC Bus Co. in Conway. Kevin was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks fan, hunter, beekeeper and trapper. He always looked forward to fall and winter because he loved to hunt deer, ducks and geese with his Dad and Son. He was a member of the Butler Hunting Club, in Bodcaw, Arkansas. He was king of the grill and loved to show off his BBQ skills. He was never seen without his Lab, SY, by his side. Kevin had a huge heart and was never afraid to openly express his love for his family and friends. He always ended a visit or phone call saying "Love ya man, be good". He was preceded in death by his mother Janice K. (Markle) Daniel, previously of North Little Rock. He is survived by his father Keith Smith and stepmother Pat Smith of North Little Rock; a son, Bryar Smith and wife, Morgan of Sherwood; two brothers Dustin Daniel and wife, Amy and their two children of Cabot, and Russell Daniel and wife, Jamie and their four children of Bentonville, along with numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. His remains will be cremated and a memorial service is to be announced at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved