Kip Allen Benson



Flippin, Arkansas - Kip Allen Benson



August 6, 1946- August 6, 2019



On August 6, 1946 this earth was blessed with a very special man. Kip was born to William and Donna Willimas Benson in Everett, Washington the oldest of three children.



Kip attend the Everett schools and after gradation in 1964 he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 8 years and 29 days.



Kip entered public life and worked for IBM for the next 30 years. He held several positions but fell into his niche when he started working with computers. He was an instructor working with the heads of major Aero space corporations i.e., Northrup, Lockheed Martin and Rockwell. He traveled North America working as an Advisory IT Specialist in the later years.



Kip and his wife, of 44 years, retired to this area in 1993. He loved the quiet of the woods, working with computers, traveling and helping others.



Kip was an asset to this area doing volunteer work serving both Marion and Baxter counties. He did Taxes (AARP) for 10 years, at the Bull Shoals library he served as the computer expert offering classes to the community. He was active member in the Lions club, Bull Shoals theater and the Computer Club at the Reynolds library.Kip enjoyed anything technical and excelled at it. He would never say know to anyone asking for help.



Kip and his wife traveled with the Twin Lakes RV club and the Arkabago RV club for many years making friends and memories.



Jealous of the angels is his wife Cecilia of the home. To celebrate his life is a sister, Kerri (Bill) Woll of Snomoish,Washington; brother Ben (Stephenie) of Monroe,Washington; daughter, Diana (Kevin) Laughrun of Wellington, Colorado;grandson, Christopher Laughrun serving in the US Navy stationed at Bangor,Washington; granddaughter Alicia Laughrun of Wellington; Co; five nephew's, three nieces, twelve great nephew's and ten great niece's as well as many cousins and friends.



Kip, had a great sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious.



One of his favorite quotes was from Elbert Hubbard, "Do not don't take life to seriously." "You will never get out of it alive."



Gone too soon, CYKILY



Arrangements are by Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals. Visit an online obituary/guestbook at kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019