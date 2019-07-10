Services
Deacon Klouse Marberry

Deacon Klouse Marberry Obituary
Deacon Klouse Marberry

Flippin, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Deacon Klouse Marberry of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, with Brother Noel Morehead officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home.

Deacon passed away July 8, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 12. He was born February 28, 2007, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was entering the 7th grade at Flippin Middle School. He enjoyed playing soccer, tubing on the river, playing outside, and spending time with his sister, Eryn.

Deacon is survived by his parents, Ken and Debbie Marberry of Flippin, AR; two sisters, Eryn Marberry and Nicole Smith of Flippin, AR; brother, Colin Marberry of Yellville, AR; aunt, Tracie (David) Luttrell of Mountain Home, AR; biological father, Samuel Marberry of Yellville, AR; uncle, Lindon Marberry of Flippin, AR; many cousins, including Sawyer, Dawson, and Ciera; and a host of extended family.

Burial will be in the Flippin Cemetery, Flippin, Arkansas, with David Luttrell, Sawyer Floyd, Dawson Luttrell, Tim Hoyt, Robert Barron, and Mark Jordan as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Flippin Public Schools Backpack Program or .

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 10, 2019
