Kyle A Johnson
Freeport - Kyle A Johnson a.k.a. Chefheisenburg to all his gaming buddies was born on August 1 1996. He passed away after a long hard race with Ewing's Sarcoma on March 5 2019. He faced his illness with dignity, bravery and a healthy dose of irritation like any gamer wanting to make it to the final circle.
Kyle attended Mountain Home High School in Arkansas and completed High School in Byron IL graduating in 2014. Kyle attended college in Wausau Wisconsin for two years at U of W Marathon County. He returned to Illinois and began working at Pratt Industries, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.
Kyle had a passion for gaming from a very early age. He honed his skills for many years. Special thanks to Dayne Scmittel and Jarad Cutchall and everyone else in the international gaming community that helped him escape from his diagnosis for many happy hours.
Kyle is survived by his Mom Wendy Johnson and her partner Rich Burkinshaw who regarded Kyle as a son, his father Wayne Johnson, Warren and Lois Symonds his grandparents who he loved dearly and a gaggle of Aunts, Uncles and cousins too numerous to mention who supported us during this journey with many thoughts, prayers and boundless emotional support.
A viewing and visitation will be held Sunday March 10 from 3-5 pm at Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home 506 W Merchant Byron IL 61010. Kyle was a casual guy so please dress casually. Also feel free to put down on paper any memories you have of Kyle to leave at the visitation for family to read later.
In lieu of flowers Kyle would have wanted donations to the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation who supported him through the past two years with gaming equipment and a Las Vegas trip which we will have fond memories of forever.
Nikolasritschelfoundation.org or Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, 1915 Stratford Lane Rockford IL 61107 or, for you gamers out there, make a donation to the streamer of your choice in honor of Kyle.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019