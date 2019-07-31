|
|
Kyle Roberts
Bakersfield - Graveside services for Kyle Christopher Roberts, 20, Bakersfield, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bakersfield Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Kyle passed away at 3:32 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
He was born January 21, 1999, at Mountain Home, Arkansas, to James "Marvin" Roberts and Mary Elizabeth Zastrow. Kyle graduated from Mountain Home High School with the Class of 2017 and was a technician at Baxter Laboratories. He loved playing baseball and enjoyed singing, games, karaoke and playing pool; he was a sharp pool player. Kyle had a charming personality and was loved by all.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Bales and husband, Chuck; his father, Marvin Roberts and wife, Charlotte; his grandmother, Emma Zastrow; one brother, James Roberts; one sister, Laura Roberts; two step-brothers, Shane Bales and wife, Jennifer and Tyler Bales and wife, Tess; one nephew, Caleb Roberts; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
His grandparents, William Zastrow and Tom and Marie Roberts and two aunts, Julia Wilson and Debra Henson, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bakersfield Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 31, 2019