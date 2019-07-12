Lance Southard



Van Horn - Lance Andrew Southard died unexpectedly in Van Horn, Texas on July 1, 2019 at the age of 56.



Lance is survived by his wife, Victoria (Vicki) Elizabeth Southard; children, John Mario, Lance Andrew (Andy) Jr., Olivia Nicole and William Kevin; parents, James and Yvonne Southard of Jordan, AR; siblings, Brett (Vanessa) Southard of Jordan, AR and Christie (Keith) Bell of Morrison, CO; parents-in-law, Bob and Carol Lee of Jordan, AR and many other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his daughter Solaris; paternal grandparents Mason and Eula Southard of Jordan, AR; maternal grandparents, William and Blanche Harrell of Beebe, AR.



Lance was born on November 12, 1962 in Calico Rock, AR to James and Yvonne Southard. He spent his early childhood in Kodiak, AK and attended Maine Elementary in Kodiak, AK from 1967-1976. He returned to Arkansas in 1976 and graduated from Norfork High School in 1981. He was a very gifted individual with sports, playing both basketball and baseball. Lance attended North Arkansas College in Harrison, AR on a Cheerleading scholarship.



Lance joined the Army in October 1991, where he served until he was honorably discharged in March of 1995. Lance was deployed to Germany where he served most of his deployment.



Lance married Vicki on November 14, 1992. Over their 26 years of marriage, they have lived many places including Arkansas, Germany, Oklahoma and Texas. They have also been blessed with four wonderful children.



Lance was a jack of all trades. He was a generous, humorous, dedicated and very skilled individual, who had many talents. He was a commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska, a truck driver, restaurant owner/cook and currently, Lance and Vicki are the proud owners of B.A.S.I.C. (Brothers and Sisters in Christ) Lodgings, a hotel located in Van Horn, TX. He was passionate about wood working/carpentry and cooking. He was a member of the Rodney Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Jordan, AR. He was gracious with his time for volunteering on many occasions such as an aide in Norfork School for special needs children and would always be the first to help out a friend in need.



A visitation will be held at Conner Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR on July 13, 2019 between 5-8 PM. The funeral is scheduled for July 14, 2019 at 2 PM at Conner Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR with Brother Dave Williamson officiating. Internment will be at Hand Cemetery in Jordan, AR. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lance's life.



Any memorials can be made to the https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org in honor of Lance Southard



