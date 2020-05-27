Services Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services 600 Hospital Dr Mountain Home , AR 72653 (870) 425-6978 Resources More Obituaries for Lane Strother Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lane Howard Strother

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Lane Strother completed his earthly calling on Monday, May 25th, 2020 surrounded by his wife of nearly 54 years, Judy and their three daughters, Jodi, Megan and Mica. Lane was born on March 26th, 1945 to Lynn and Wanda Strother, the second child and only son. He was reared with three sisters which prepared him well for life with three strong willed daughters. He gave his life to Christ when he was 14 years old and tried to follow His will the rest of his life. His competitive spirit was evident as a paper boy for the Gazette, winning a trip to Italy and Spain for selling the most paper subscriptions in the state, as an athlete on both the gridiron and the track, and in school politics as president of the student body at Old Main in North Little Rock. After graduation, he attended Ouachita Baptist University on an athletic scholarship running track and playing football. He paid his way through college by selling newspapers, life insurance, books and cookware. Most importantly, he met and began dating his wife, Judy Cook Strother, after his college roommate bet she would not go out with him! They married on December 17th, 1966 and this union produced three daughters, Jodi Lane Strother, Megan Kay Strother and Mica Joy Strother. After graduating with a BA in English, Lane attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he received his Masters of Education before heading to Fort Knox, Kentucky where he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army. After completing his military commitment, Lane returned to Ouachita Baptist University in 1972 serving as associate director of Development for Ouachita. While at OBU, he helped initiate the Ouachita Student Foundation, Tiger Tunes and Tiger Tracks, all fundraising efforts to provide college scholarships to OBU students. Deciding to take on a different challenge, Lane and Judy enrolled in law school at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the fall of 1976. Seeking a new experience for their young family, they cashed in their life insurance in the summer of '78, loaded up their three girls, and moved to England to study law at Oxford. After obtaining their juris doctorates in the Spring of 1979, Lane and Judy moved to Mountain Home and opened The Strother Law Firm where they practiced law together for 40 years. In 1995, their oldest daughter, Jodi, joined them in their practice. Lane and Judy joined First Baptist Church of Mountain Home in 1979 and Lane served as Chairman of the Deacon body, Sunday School leader and a member of just about every committee at the church. His Sunday School classes were a source of strength for decades. He taught Wednesday night bible study for many years while his girls were in the Youth Group and returned to teaching teenagers when his grandsons became members of the Youth Group. Lane served as President of the Arkansas Baptist News magazine Board of Directors, he incorporated Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Arkansas twenty-seven years ago and has remained a faithful member, he was a councilman for the City of Mountain Home, a Rotarian, a member of the Twin Lakes Community Foundation Board, Past-President of the Hospice Board, member of the ASU-MH Development Council, member of the Baxter Regional Medical Center Professional Advisory Council, member of the Ouachita Baptist University Development Council and President of the Baxter County Democrats. He was appointed in 2008 as a Special Justice to the Supreme Court. In addition to his family, friends and his church family, he enjoyed playing tennis, woodworking (making many of the furniture pieces in their home), vacationing and reading. Later in life, he took up running and his competitive spirit propelled him to run a half-marathon as a senior citizen! His grandchildren found him to be a terrific playmate, competing at board games, working puzzles, building tree houses and taking them up on their challenge to foot races. Lane will be missed by his loving wife and life partner of almost 54 years, Judy, and his three adoring daughters, Jodi Strother (Todd Gilbert), Megan Strother, and Mica Strother (Greg Hale). He will be remembered by his 7 grandchildren who loved and learned from him, Jake Strother, Buck Gilbert, Wyatt Gilbert, Rhett Gilbert, Hannah Dibble, Drew Dibble and Eli Hicks. Lane will also be fondly remembered by his sisters and sisters-in-law, Lynda Taylor (Larry), Lana Hampton, Leta Jones (Keith), Joy Gammon, and Kay Dunn (Jack) along with 9 nieces and nephews. Preceding Lane in death were his parents, Lynn and Wanda Strother and two nieces. Friends are welcome to join us at an outside service Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 am at Kirby,s Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join us at an outside service Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 am at Kirby,s Tucker Memorial Cemetery. In light of the current Covid 19 crisis, friends are also invited to write memories and words of encouragement for the family in lieu of personal attendance. Remembrances can be mailed to PO Box 1600, Mountain Home, AR 72654. The family has designated the Ben M. Elrod Center for Family and Community at Ouachita Baptist University, Box 3754, 410 Ouachita Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71998 for memorials.