Larry Carl barker



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Larry Carl Barker of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Christ Community Church, with Dr. David Johnson officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards.



Larry passed away January 2, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 71. He was born March 20, 1948, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Carl and Deva Snelgroes Barker. He married Rita Winkler on November 29, 1969 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He retired from the United States Army with the rank of Sgt. First Class after 21 years and was a veteran of Vietnam. Larry was a life-time resident of Mountain Home and was a member of the Smith-Johnson V.F.W. Post 5742, Cotter, AR, Sons of the Confederacy, Disabled American Veterans and Masonic Lodge #255 F&AM. He was a volunteer reserve deputy at the Baxter County Sheriff's Office for 29 years.



Larry is survived by his wife, Rita Barker of Mountain Home, AR; son, Larry Barker, Jr. of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Christina Barker of Mountain Home, AR; two brothers, David Barker of Cabot, AR and Billy Barker, of Canton, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Kathie Mitchell of Pineville, AR, Kandy Keacher, of Gainesville, FL, Cindy Kennedy, of Flippin, AR, Kimberly Keacher, of Reading, CA; six grandchildren, Arianna Barker, Natasha Barker, Brittany Barker, Alexandria Dietrich, Samantha Barker and Savannah Barker, five great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews and special friends, Bill and Brenda Mackey of Cotter, AR.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be made to the Masonic Lodge #255 F&AM, 606 Gray St., Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Christ Community Church, 1605 Hwy 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020