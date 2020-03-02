|
Larry Charles Persons
Mountain Home - Larry Charles Persons, 68, of Mountain Home died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mr. Persons was born June 11, 1951, in Pine Bluff to Charles Leon and Holly Matthews Persons. He was an Assembly of God minister.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Rita Gossage Persons; mother, Holly Persons of Stuttgart; sons, Glenn (Ricci Lynn) Persons of Humphrey and Brent (Melissa) Persons of Vilonia; daughter, Jessica (Eric) Petty of Mountain Home; sister, Cathy (Dewey) Raper of Almyra; 13 grandchildren, Natalee Addison, Stephen Addison, Nathen Persons, Chelsea Persons, Jacei Persons, Garrett Persons, Evan Beene, Lenora Persons, Miles Persons, Keith Petty, Morgan Petty, Wyatt Petty and Jessica C. Petty; and six great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Addison, Ainslee Addison, Easton Addison, Kacie Jo Persons, Tilden Persons and Waylon Petty.
Funeral services, officiated by Dean Caldwell and Josh Beers, are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Turpin Funeral Home in Stuttgart with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery.
The family requests memorials to Hillcrest Children's Home in Hot Springs or Hospice House in Mountain Home.
